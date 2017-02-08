Firefighter clown faces child porn charges

MUSKOGEE, OK (KJRH) — An Oklahoma firefighter is behind bars on complaints of child pornography. Police arrested 30-year-old Zack Perry on Friday, accusing him of possessing and distributing child porn.

According to the Fire Department, Perry is a part of its clown society, a group of firefighters who dress up like clowns and talk to kids about fire safety.

During the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Melissa Skelton for child sexual abuse and conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse.

Additional charges against Perry are being forwarded to the district attorney for review. The charges include human trafficking, child sexual abuse, and conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse.

