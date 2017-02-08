Grandmother dies in deadly Greene County crash

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman injured in a Greene County crash that killed her granddaughter has also died.

The Montgomery County Coroner says 59-year-old Patricia Breeding from Huber Heights died at Miami Valley Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Breeding worked at the St. Peter Parish. in Huber Heights.

“She was the light of the world. she was just a spark. to walk into a room with Trish and you begin to smile. She was that type of person that you may have in your own life that immediately brightens your day,” Father Ethan Moore of St. Peter says.

There will be a benefit dinner for the family to help cover funeral expenses at St. Peter’s in Huber Heights Friday night from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

The cost will be 5 dollars a person.