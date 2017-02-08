Historic Troy home damaged in fire

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A historic home in Troy was damaged by fire on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a house on Hobart Circle around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a house. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire.

No one was home during the fire and no one was hurt.

The home was one of 21 original houses built by the Hobart Welded Steel House Company between 1932 and 1941. Firefighters say the home was well built, which is why it’s still standing after the fire.

“It holds the heat a little bit more than a normal structure fire, but it helps limit the combustibility of the structure itself,” Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons said.

Simmons praised his firefighters for their quick work, citing some challenges that made fighting the fire harder.

“Lots of contents in the home that made it difficult to get to the seat of the fire,” Simmons said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

