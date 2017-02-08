Interim sheriff in Lima dies after less than a week on the job

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — An interim sheriff in northwestern Ohio has died less than a week after he was appointed to take over the job.

Officials in Allen County say 62-year-old Jimmy Everett died Tuesday after a sudden illness.

Everett was a deputy in the sheriff’s office for about 40 years before he was appointed last week to take over for former sheriff Sam Crish.

Crish resigned in January amid an investigation into a series of personal and legal problems and after his acknowledgement that he had received treatment for a gambling addiction.

The Lima News reports that Everett worked nearly every job in the sheriff’s office as a deputy and that he was a former mayor in the Allen County village of Cairo.