Last call for longtime Dayton bartender

DAYTON (WDTN) — After 50 years behind the bar, Rick Busch is calling it a career.

The longtime Dayton bartender retired on Tuesday.

Busch retired from Franco’s Italian Restaurant, where he’d worked since 2001.

The West Carrollton native was working at Frigidaire, but says he realized quickly that job didn’t fit his personality.

So, Busch began tending bar, working at the Daytonian Hotel, the Stockyards Inn and the TWA Ambassadors Club at Dayton International Airport, before moving to Franco’s.

Busch says he’ll miss the daily connections.

“I’m glad that I got to be someplace I enjoy for my final years of working,” Busch said. “I really enjoyed it here.”

“It’s family.”

Busch says he’s served more than 780,000 customers during his career. He did that for the last time on Tuesday night.

“Good food, good wine,good friends. That’s what it’s all about.”

