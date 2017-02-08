Prosecutor, police urge public opposition to killer’s parole

This photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows inmate Roland Reaves, convicted of aggravated murder in the 1974 slaying of Cincinnati police officer David Cole and sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison. Hamilton County, Ohio, Prosecutor Joe Deters, the police officer's widow Cheryl Cole Candelaresi and police officials urged the public Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, to express opposition to releasing Reaves to the Ohio Parole Authority, before a planned March 2017 parole hearing. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Cincinnati are urging members of the public to let the state parole board know they oppose parole for an Ohio inmate convicted of murder in a police officer’s 1974 slaying.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, police and Cincinnati officer David Cole’s widow jointly appealed Wednesday for an outpouring of community input to the Ohio Parole Authority before a March release hearing planned for Roland Reaves.

Authorities were stunned in 1994 when Reaves’ murder co-defendant, Ricardo Woods, was paroled. Deters says the 65-year-old Reaves should only leave prison “feet first.”

Cheryl Cole Candelaresi says she’s still fighting for the husband she lost 43 years ago, and for all officers.

A state corrections department spokeswoman says some 400 messages of opposition to Reaves’ parole have been processed this week.

