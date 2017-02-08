Prosecutor, police urge public opposition to killer’s parole

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Cincinnati are urging members of the public to let the state parole board know they oppose parole for an Ohio inmate convicted of murder in a police officer’s 1974 slaying.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, police and Cincinnati officer David Cole’s widow jointly appealed Wednesday for an outpouring of community input to the Ohio Parole Authority before a March release hearing planned for Roland Reaves.

Authorities were stunned in 1994 when Reaves’ murder co-defendant, Ricardo Woods, was paroled. Deters says the 65-year-old Reaves should only leave prison “feet first.”

Cheryl Cole Candelaresi says she’s still fighting for the husband she lost 43 years ago, and for all officers.

A state corrections department spokeswoman says some 400 messages of opposition to Reaves’ parole have been processed this week.