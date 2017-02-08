Snow moving through Miami Valley

Sidney, Ohio (Justin Kraus / WDTN Photo)
Sidney, Ohio (Justin Kraus / WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow moves through the Miami Valley early Wednesday evening with a winter weather advisory until 1 a.m. for Darke, Miami, Champaign, Logan Shelby, Mercer and Auglaize counties.

According to the Storm Team 2 the accumulations will range from 2 to 4 inches, mainly north of US 36, with 1 to 2 inches elsewhere.

At first roads will be wet, but as temperatures fall and night settles, icy areas will become more likely. Some snow showers could linger into Thursday morning. It will be a cold, winter day.

Periods of snow this evening mixed with rain early, snow accumulating mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces. Heavier amounts north.


