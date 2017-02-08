Snow moving through Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow moves through the Miami Valley early Wednesday evening with a winter weather advisory until 1 a.m. for Darke, Miami, Champaign, Logan Shelby, Mercer and Auglaize counties.

RELATED: Storm Team 2 Weather Alerts

According to the Storm Team 2 the accumulations will range from 2 to 4 inches, mainly north of US 36, with 1 to 2 inches elsewhere.

At first roads will be wet, but as temperatures fall and night settles, icy areas will become more likely. Some snow showers could linger into Thursday morning. It will be a cold, winter day.

Periods of snow this evening mixed with rain early, snow accumulating mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces. Heavier amounts north.



Live Doppler 2HD Radar Interactive Radar Future Trac Midwest National Northeast Northwest Southeast Southwest

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news