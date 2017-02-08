Vandalia city council to discuss Montgomery County Fairgrounds

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Vandalia City Council will hold a specially called meeting on Wednesday.

Council members will be talking about possible relocation of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to the city.

That’s according to our partners at the “Vandalia Drummer News”.

Council members will also watch a presentation about the relocation.

In December, the council voted unanimously to oppose moving the fairgrounds to a site along Webster Street, citing uncertain costs and limited income tax revenue.

Wednesday’s specially called meeting begins at 6 p.m.