2 women arrested for Preble County overdose death

GRATIS, Ohio (WDTN) — Two women are behind bars in Preble County after being linked to an overdose death investigation.

The Preble County Sheriff announced the arrests of 39-year-old Dana Webb and 31-year-old Courtney Alspaugh.

The arrests date back to an investigation from April 6, 2016. Deputies found 35-year-old Sabrina Bourne dead at a home in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Gratis.

Deputies determined Bourne died of an overdose. Evidence of drug use was found at the scene, including several gel caps containing cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl.

The Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab in Dayton analyzed the evidence to assist the investigation.

During the investigation, deputies learned Webb and Alspaugh had provided the drugs to Bourne.

Detectives presented the case to the Preble County Grand Jury on February 6th. After hearing the evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments for the following:

• Involuntary Manslaughter, 1st Degree Felony

• Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 4th Degree Felony

• Corrupting Another With Drugs, 2nd Degree Felony

Webb and Alspaugh are both being held in the Preble County Jail awaiting their initial appearances in Preble County Common Pleas Court.