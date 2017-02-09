Attorney General Jeff Sessions sworn in

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Former Senator Jeff Sessions has been sworn in as U.S. Attorney General.

President Donald Trump administered the oath of office Thursday morning before signing new executive orders focused on crime.

“Today’s ceremony should be seen as a clear message to the gang members and drug dealers terrorizing innocent people – your day is over,” Mr. Trump said. “A new era of justice begins and it begins right now.”

Sessions’ nomination was opposed by Democrats, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeting they will not give up now that he’s Attorney General.