Celebrate Valentine’s Day with dinner by candlelight at Waffle House

Waitress Julisia Hoin pauses as she mops the floor during a blizzard at an open but empty Waffle House restaurant in Lancaster, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
NORCROSS, GA (WCMH) – Waffle House is now taking reservations for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

Waffle House says that they will roll out the white tablecloths, light ‘truckloads’ of candles, and craft tailored menus to set the stage for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day experience.

Waffle House started the annual tradition eight years ago.

“Valentine’s Day at Waffle House is all about having fun with the ones you love,” says Pat Warner, Waffle House Vice President of Culture.  “It has become an annual tradition for customers, and our Associates greatly enjoy it as well.”

The following local locations are participating:

  • 4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek
  • 885 West Central Avenue in Springboro
  • 380 East National Road in Vandalia
  • 8239 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester

Tap here for a full list of participating locations

