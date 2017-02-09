Celebrate Valentine’s Day with dinner by candlelight at Waffle House

NORCROSS, GA (WCMH) – Waffle House is now taking reservations for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

Waffle House says that they will roll out the white tablecloths, light ‘truckloads’ of candles, and craft tailored menus to set the stage for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day experience.

Waffle House started the annual tradition eight years ago.

“Valentine’s Day at Waffle House is all about having fun with the ones you love,” says Pat Warner, Waffle House Vice President of Culture. “It has become an annual tradition for customers, and our Associates greatly enjoy it as well.”

The following local locations are participating:

4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek

885 West Central Avenue in Springboro

380 East National Road in Vandalia

8239 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester

Tap here for a full list of participating locations