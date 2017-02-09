Domino’s now offers a wedding registry

(Courtesy: Domaino's Pizza)
(Courtesy: Domaino's Pizza)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – That’s right you read that right Domaino’s pizza has announced their own gift registry.

Those interested can choose between a range of options such as “Dancing With My Slice” or “‘One More Slice’ Before ‘I Do.’”

“Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so we wanted to give recently-engaged couples that are passionate about pizza the chance to register for something they both truly love as much as their partner,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokesperson.

“Choosing wedding gifts can be a daunting process, especially if couples can’t agree on what to register for. Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza.”

Once registrants select their gifts, they can share their wish list with family and friends on social media or with a unique URL. Wedding guests can also search for a registry by using the names and wedding date of the soon-to-be newlyweds.

You can learn more about the Domino’s wedding registry here.

