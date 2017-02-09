Homer Bailey to undergo another elbow surgery, out 4-6 weeks

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds starter Homer Bailey had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow on Wednesday and is expected to be on the disabled list at the start of the season.

Bailey was limited to six starts last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and had numerous setbacks. The right-hander began experiencing soreness in the elbow as he got ready for spring training. Medical scans showed no problem with the ligament that was replaced.

Bailey is expected to resume throwing in four-to-six weeks.

The Reds were hoping Bailey — their most accomplished starter — would be fully healthy this season. He’s entering the fourth year of a $105 million, six-year deal that includes a $19 million salary this season.

