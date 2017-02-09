House Oversight chairman says Conway must face ethics review

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Oversight chairman calls White House aide’s promotion of Ivanka Trump brand `wrong, wrong, wrong, clearly over the line, unacceptable.’.

The White House says Kellyanne Conway has been “counseled” after delivering a televised plug for the fashion brand of First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz says the matter must be referred to the Office of Government Ethics for review.

He tells the AP, “It needs to be dealt with.” At issue is Conway’s interview with Fox News in which she boasted she was giving the president’s daughter “a free commercial here” and urged viewers to “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”