Huber Heights restaurant robbed at gunpoint

By Published: Updated:
Suspect in the armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Huber Heights/Huber Heights Police surveillance photo
Suspect in the armed robbery at Marco's Pizza in Huber Heights/Huber Heights Police surveillance photo

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police are looking for a man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Police say a man walked into the Marco’s Pizza in the 5000 block of Brandt Pike just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect showed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from employees. After taking an undetermined amount of cash, he ran away and left the area, most likely in a vehicle. Police don’t have a description of the getaway vehicle.

Police say the suspect is a white man, standing 5’10” and weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing dirty dark blue jeans and a red Ohio State hoodie. He also had a black toboggan style hat and possibly tennis shoes. His clothes looked like they had paint on them and he had dark colored facial hair.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Huber Heights Police at 937-233-2080.

 

