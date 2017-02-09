Jefferson Township local schools financial records “unauditable”

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Incomplete financial records prompted Auditor of State Dave Yost to place the Jefferson Township Local School District on the “unauditable” list.

According to Yoast, “The Jefferson Township Local School District must bring its records back to an auditable condition to complete the audit,” and that they “poorly kept records create a lack of accountability.”

In a letter to the district, the Auditor of State’s office provided a list of records required to complete the audit.

During the course of the regular financial audit of the Jefferson Township Local School District for the period July 1, 2015 through June 30, 2016, the Auditor of State’s office determined that the condition of the district’s financial records was not adequate to complete the audit.

Within 90 days of the date of the letter, the district must revise its financial records and provide the necessary data.

Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports to an auditable condition may result in legal action, including the possibility of the attorney general issuing a subpoena to district officials to explain the condition of records, according to the press release.

The attorney general may also file suit to compel the officials to prepare and/or produce the required information.

