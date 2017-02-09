Judge orders Ohio village to refund $3 million in speeding camera fines

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – A judge in Butler County has ordered a village to refund $3 million in fines paid by drivers for traffic camera speeding tickets.

WLWT reported Judge Michael Oster issued the ruling Wednesday, saying that the money was an unjust enrichment of the Village of New Miami. A judge ruled in 2014 that the village’s camera enforcement was unconstitutional.

Village officials said that they intend to appeal the ruling.

New Miami issued nearly 45,000 citations through 15 months of using the cameras between 2012 and 2014. The village collected about $1.8 million from the fines, and the traffic company that ran the program was paid $1.2 million, or 40 percent of the total collected.

The motorists’ attorneys are asked a judge to have the village pay the total, not just the portion of the fines it kept.

The village’s attorney says the judge shouldn’t hold the village responsible for money it didn’t receive. He says they’re taking the case back to the state Supreme Court.

