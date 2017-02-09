Judge rules teen in carjacking to be tried as adult

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Thursday that the Juvenile Court has granted our motion to transfer 16‐year‐old Daron Bell to adult court.

According to the release the court found Bell amenable to services in the Juvenile Justice System.

During the afternoon Wednesday, October 26, 2016, Dayton Police received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from the driver at gunpoint in the area of Meredith Street and Edgewood Avenue.

A short pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle on Harvard Avenue near Salem Avenue.

The defendant was determined to be the driver of the vehicle. Officers noticed a loaded firearm inside the vehicle. The juvenile defendant was taken into custody and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Bell is being charged with:

 One count of Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon

 One count of Failure to Comply With the Order of a Police Officer

 One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

 One count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Prosecutors say that Bell has a lengthy criminal record, starting when he was 10 years old. At age 10, he was charged with Breaking and Entering. At age 11, he was charged with Theft, and charged with Aggravated Robbery and was sentenced to the Department of Youth Services.

At age 13, he was charged with Criminal Trespassing. Then at age 14, he was charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Finally, at age 15, he was charged with Breaking and Entering.

Due to the serious and dangerous nature of this crime, as well as his lengthy list of prior offenses, a motion to have the defendant transferred to adult court was filed on November 15, 2016.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “Juveniles who continue to commit serious felonies, despite efforts by the Juvenile Justice System, should be tried as adults and held responsible for their actions.”

