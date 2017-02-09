Kyle Korver sparks Cavs win over Pacers

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Korver scored a season-high 29 points and LeBron James gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a second-half energy boost, lifting the defending champs over the Indiana Pacers 132-117 on Wednesday night.

Cleveland has won the first three games on its four-game road trip and six of its last seven overall.

James had 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists and Korver hit 8 of 9 3-pointers. Kyrie Irving had 29 points.

C.J. Miles scored 23 points to lead the Pacers, who ended a season-best seven-game winning streak. Jeff Teague had 22 points and 14 assists.

Indiana led most of the first half and still had a 63-57 edge at halftime.

James scored 16 points in the second half while Cleveland rallied. The Cavs went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter to lead 78-72, extended the margin to 14 at the end of three and never let the Pacers seriously challenge again.

