Lady liberty protest draws fire for small business owner

AKRON, Ohio (WKYC) – A storefront window in Akron, Ohio is turning a lot of heads – and has resulted in threatening messages targeting the business owner.

Bob Ferguson has been repairing shoes for decades – and has been making political statements for just as long using his storefront window at his Highland Square shop. But there’s something different about this one.

“We at the moment have the Statue of Liberty with a brown bag,” said Ferguson. “In a moment of being ashamed as far as our country no longer welcoming people into our nation.”

The statement against President Donald Trump’s immigration/refugee policy changes has attracted a series of complaints.

It began with a three-page note in front of his shop calling for a boycott of the store and using vulgar remarks.

He also received messages on his store phone, laced with profanity.