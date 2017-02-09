Middletown Police update multi-crime-scene shooting and crash investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Middletown Police have developed persons of interest in the Teresa Shields homicide, which occurred as a result of a shooting on early in the morning of New Year’s Day.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Roosevelt Blvd. and Wicoff St. at 2:29 a.m. New Year’s Day on reports of shots fired. Responding officers didn’t find anything and cleared the scene.

At 2:31 a.m., police received a phone call from Atrium Medical Center stating two people had entered the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds.

The second victim, identified as Stevie Waldon, also of Dayton, was shot multiple times in the chest and arm and underwent surgery at Atrium.

According to the release from Middletown Police four detectives went to Chicago and seized a vehicle and evidence believed to be involved in the murder earlier this week.

The MPD has been working and connecting with Chicago PD for several weeks now. The vehicle is now being processed at an undisclosed location.

Persons who are being interviewed are starting to cooperate with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact MPD in these ways:

Call the anonymous hotline at 513-425-7749 Send a Facebook private message Contact Detective Steve Winters or Detective Sam Allen at 513-425-7737