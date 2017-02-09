Ohio dad convicted of murder in beating of 3-year-old girl

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio man charged in the beating death of his 3-year-old daughter has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 23 years to life in prison.

The Repository in Canton reports that a jury also convicted Mathew Miku of child endangering. The 23-year-old Canton man was sentenced Wednesday after offering a brief apology in court.

He was charged after the March 2016 death of his daughter, Hailey, whose autopsy showed bruises and cuts all over her body.

The Stark County judge who sentenced Miku concluded that testimony showed a pattern of abuse against his daughter.

His girlfriend, who wasn’t the girl’s mother, is accused of failing to intervene. She pleaded guilty to child endangering and testified against Miku under the plea deal.

