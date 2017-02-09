Plane from Columbus diverted to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCMH) — A plane that flew out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport was diverted to St. Louis, Thursday.

According to a representative with John Glenn Airport American Airlines flight 534 was diverted but there is no information available at this time as to why.

Rebecca Wu with the FBI in Saint Louis says the agency has responded to the scene, which she says is common for bomb threats.

WDTN’s sister station WCMH in Columbus asked if it was a bomb threat, and she said she could only confirm that it was “some kind of threat.”

We are assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft. Airport is fully operational. — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) February 9, 2017

All passengers have been deplaned, according to the spokesperson. A person with the St. Louis airport says the plane landed about an hour ago, and they are currently doing a security check.

The flight took off from Columbus at 7:48am and was bound for Phoenix. It made the emergency landing in St. Louis at 9:14am Eastern.

American Airlines released the following statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, STL authorities are conducting a security check of the aircraft. We hope to have our passengers on their way soon.

