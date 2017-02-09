Police: Father killed while helping son stuck on ice

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a father was pinned between two cars and killed while trying to help his son who was stuck on ice.

Needham police say 63-year-old Joseph Flynn was helping his son around 7 a.m. Wednesday. His son’s car had been disabled as a result of the icy conditions.

Police say a car driven by a 40-year-old Needham man slid on ice and was apparently unable to stop before hitting Flynn and pinning him between the two vehicles.

No charges have been filed. State police are assisting in the investigation.

