ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi and another vehicle were involved in a crash on I-70 westbound near the Hoke Road exit on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The left lanes of I-70 east and westbound have been shut down due to the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of the crash.

OSP hasn’t released any information about injuries or what may have caused the crash.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.