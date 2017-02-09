Snow in Northeast causes delays, cancellations at Dayton International

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The snow in the Northeast is causing some trouble for travelers here in the Miami Valley.

Several flights out of Dayton International Airport have been delayed and cancelled, causing some chaos for travelers.

American Airlines flight 3966 to Philadelphia was cancelled. American Airlines flight 5123 to New York’s LaGuardia was cancelled.

A flight to Newark was also cancelled.

Some people flying from Dayton to Chicago tonight, actually re-booked their flights. Instead, they flew out this afternoon, just to be safe and to avoid any possible cancellations.

“I’m accustomed to Chicago weather,” Jennifer Bonk said. “But when it’s happening out east it affects all flights and I don’t want to have to stay if I don’t have to.”

If you’re heading to Dayton International Airport, be sure to double check your flight times here.