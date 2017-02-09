State auditor wants photos added to food-stamp cards in Ohio

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost discusses a new fiscal tool for Ohio cities and counties, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost discusses a new fiscal tool for Ohio cities and counties, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s auditor and two Republican legislators want to add photo identification to food-stamp cards in the state as a way of helping prevent fraud.

State Auditor Dave Yost and the legislators announced the legislation Wednesday.

Yost has said an audit last year of Ohio’s $2.5 billion program, found weaknesses that allow for potential fraud. The Republican auditor says the photos would help avoid trafficking in food-stamp cards.

State Rep. Tim Schaffer introduced the legislation in the House on Wednesday. State Sen. Matt Huffman is to carry it in the Senate.

Yost says Ohio’s food-stamp error rate, which includes administrative errors and fraud, is nearly 5 percent.

Lisa Hamlet-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, says the legislation is unnecessary and could intimidate people needing the benefits.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s