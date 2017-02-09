T.J. Maxx and Marshalls employees instructed to remove Ivanka Trump signs from racks

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Employees at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores were instructed to throw away all signs indicating Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, according to a letter obtained by the New York Times

“Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into [the racks,]” a letter obtained by the New York Times read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”

RELATED: Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing, accessories line

Doreen Thompson, a spokeswoman for the TJX Companies, the retailers’ parent company, said the instruction wasn’t to remove the items from the sale floor but rather “eliminate special displays for the merchandise.”

Though Thompson did not directly respond to questions regarding reasons for the sign removal, an employee told The New York Times that she had never received a request as such in her several years working there.

RELATED: Trump criticism of Nordstrom raises conflict concern

The news comes on the coattails of Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus’ announcements that they will no longer be carrying Trump’s clothing and jewelry line, citing brand performance.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s