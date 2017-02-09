T.J. Maxx and Marshalls employees instructed to remove Ivanka Trump signs from racks

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Employees at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores were instructed to throw away all signs indicating Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, according to a letter obtained by the New York Times

“Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into [the racks,]” a letter obtained by the New York Times read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”

RELATED: Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing, accessories line



Doreen Thompson, a spokeswoman for the TJX Companies, the retailers’ parent company, said the instruction wasn’t to remove the items from the sale floor but rather “eliminate special displays for the merchandise.”

Though Thompson did not directly respond to questions regarding reasons for the sign removal, an employee told The New York Times that she had never received a request as such in her several years working there.

RELATED: Trump criticism of Nordstrom raises conflict concern

The news comes on the coattails of Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus’ announcements that they will no longer be carrying Trump’s clothing and jewelry line, citing brand performance.

@dcatspiked This decision was based on business results – it was not a political decision. Based on the brand's performance, we… 1/2 — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 8, 2017