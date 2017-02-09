Crash in Harrison Township splits cars and knocks out power

By Published: Updated:
(Chris Smith / WDTN Photo)
(Chris Smith / WDTN Photo)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles in Harrison Township Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Philadelphia Drive and Marlay Road at 2:20 p.m.

The intersection is shut down as well as the power being down.

According to the Dayton Power and Light there are outages due to the accident.

Photos: Dayton crash

2 NEWS is on the scene and working to learn more about this crash.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates to this developing story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s