Crash in Harrison Township splits cars and knocks out power

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles in Harrison Township Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Philadelphia Drive and Marlay Road at 2:20 p.m.

The intersection is shut down as well as the power being down.

According to the Dayton Power and Light there are outages due to the accident.

Photos: Dayton crash

