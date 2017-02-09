WATCH: DPS releases video of bus crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) – Dayton Public Schools have released the video of the bus crash that happened last Thursday morning.

A 1996 Chevy Blazer and the bus collided at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Weaver and Haller Avenues.

Police determined that the 16-year-old driver of the SUV stopped at a stop sign but then proceeded into the intersection rather than yield the right-of-way to the school bus.

The impact of the crash tipped the bus on its side and sent both occupants of the SUV and one student on the bus to area hospitals.

The occupants of the SUV were a boyfriend and girlfriend, both 16. A 7-year-old on the bus was treated and released from Dayton Children’s Hospital.

