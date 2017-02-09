Winter storm could drop a foot of snow on Northeast US

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
This National Weather Service RIDGE Radar image provided by NOAA shows a storm system moving across the United States, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at 10:48 p.m. EST. A densely populated swath of the Northeast was preparing for winter's harshest thump yet, a fast-moving storm that could bring more than a foot of snow, strong winds and coastal flooding. (NOAA via AP)
This National Weather Service RIDGE Radar image provided by NOAA shows a storm system moving across the United States, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at 10:48 p.m. EST. A densely populated swath of the Northeast was preparing for winter's harshest thump yet, a fast-moving storm that could bring more than a foot of snow, strong winds and coastal flooding. (NOAA via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A densely populated swath of the Northeast was preparing for winter’s harshest thump yet, a fast-moving storm that could bring more than a foot of snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.

Some places were poised to experience an atmospheric yo-yo: Philadelphia and New York hit 60 degrees on Wednesday, were expecting at least a half-foot of snow on Thursday and were bracing for bitter cold temperatures Thursday night.

“This is going to be a big punch,” said Benjamin Sipprell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, Massachusetts. “It’s originating in the Ohio River Valley and starts cranking as it comes across Appalachia.”

The storm was expected to hit eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey with rain early Thursday morning, before changing over to snow in time for the morning commute.

The weather service predicted some parts of the Boston area and eastern Maine would get 12 to 18 inches of snow, New York City 8 to 12 inches and the Philadelphia area 4 to 8 inches.

Near whiteout conditions were possible, with snow expected to fall at a clip of 2 to 4 inches per hour at the storm’s height. The weather service issued a blizzard warning for some coastal areas.

Airlines were bracing for a troublesome day: The flight-tracking site FlightAware.com said more than 2,000 Thursday flights had been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon.

High winds moving in on the storm’s heels could bring gusts of up to 50 mph, leading to power outages. Temperatures were also forecast to drop into the 20s across much of the region.

Many communities announced parking restrictions in advance of the storm, and some school systems canceled classes on Thursday, including New York City, Philadelphia and Boston. New Jersey authorized the closing of state offices Thursday for all non-essential employees due to the storm, and Connecticut canceled most court activities.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s