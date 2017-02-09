Your doctor just an e-mail away

e-visits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Have you ever needed to quickly ask your doctor a question, but couldn’t get an appointment for several weeks or you were unable to leave the house?

Premier Health has a new option.

The hospital is offering e-visits through its My Chart portal.

Doctor Joseph Allen said he enjoys it, and described it has a new way for patients to access medical care and engage with their provider without stepping into an office.

There are some exceptions, and the cost is $35.

Click on the interview above for more information.

