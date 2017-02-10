3 children die of flu-related illnesses in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health confirms three children have died of flu-related illnesses in Ohio in the last two weeks.

A 6-year-old boy from Columbiana County, a 7-year-old girl from Fulton County and a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County have died.

Last year, there was one flu-associated pediatric death in Ohio during flu season. Two years ago, there were six.

Twenty children have died of flu-related illnesses in the United States since flu season began in October.

Flu season lasts from October through May and usually peaks this time of year. According to the state health department, there have been 2,075 flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio since flu season began.

The flu vaccine is still available. The health department also recommends washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.

Flu symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.