Arby’s admits malware infection and credit card breach

ATLANTA, GA. (WDTN) – Arby’s says that a data breach may have affected more than 355,000 credit and debit cards.

According to CNN it is the same kind of malware attack behind earlier breaches at Target and Home Depot.

The breach occurred between October 25 and January 19.

Arby’s says the malware has been eradicated and stresses it only affects company-owned restaurants, not its franchises.

It advises customers to keep a close eye on the credit and debit card statement for unauthorized activity.

