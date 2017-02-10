Church holds dinner for deadly crash victims Trish Breeding and Alexa Miller

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A special tribute was held Friday for a young girl and her grandmother who were killed in a crash near Fairborn.

Trish Breeding and 8-year-old Alexa Miller were remembered Friday night at a special dinner held at St. Peter Parish in Huber Heights.

“Trish was the most loving person you will ever meet,” Friend Cathy Crum said. “She brightened everybody’s life. She hugged everybody. And if you talk to anyone they will talk about her bear hugs.”

“She would always have a nice warm hug,” Friend Debbie Buchenroth said. “Give you a big hug. We’d laugh. And she was like that not only with her co-workers, but with her kids as well.”

59-year-old Trish Breeding spent the last 17 years teaching 4-year-olds at St. Peter Parish. Her first day on the job, was also the first day of work for Tracy Riviello.

“Trish in one word… kindness [and] joy,” Riviello said. “She just exuded happiness. You could never be in a bad mood when you were around Trish.”

While she was a dear friend to many, one of her strongest bonds was with her granddaughter 8-year-old Alexa Miller.

“Alexa was such a loving sweet child,” Crum said. “She was so happy. And she adored her nonny and Trish adored her.”

“They were very close,” Friend Sue Detore said. “She was the grandmother and the granddaughter, but at the same time. She was like the mother to everyone.”

