Dayton police arrest man for attempted abduction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police arrested a man who they said tried to abduct two girls on the west side of the city Friday morning.

Police said the man first pulled up in a car and told a girl to get inside the car. The girl ran away to get help.

The man then drove up a block or two. Police said the man got out of the car and asked another girl to get in his car. This time, he showed a gun. The second girl also ran away.

Police said a witness saw this happen and gave them a description of the man and the car. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spotted the car at W. 3rd St. and Dearborn Ave. Police arrested the suspect at the BP Gas Station on Edwin C Moses Blvd.

The suspect has not been identified.