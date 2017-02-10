Dayton police increase enforcement at dangerous intersections

Dayton Police investigate a hit and run accident on Main Street.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Police Department has enhanced enforcement at some of the city’s most dangerous intersections on Friday.

Along with issuing citations, officers are distributing information on the dangers of speeding and aggressive driving. It’s part of Aggressive Driving Awareness Month, encouraging drivers to slow down, pay attention and be safe.

According to Dayton police, there has been a 40 percent increase in vehicle crashes in the city since 2014. Last year, there were 4,000 crashes on Dayton roads, resulting in 1,000 injuries and 30 deaths.

The department will have increased enforcement at dangerous intersections again on Feb. 24.

