Dozens participate in ‘Bike to Work Day’

Dozens of people ditched their cars and, instead, grabbed a bike and rode to work Friday morning. (WDTN Photo).
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people ditched their cars and, instead, grabbed a bike and rode to work Friday morning.

It was part of Bike Miami Valley’s second annual winter “Bike to Work Day.” It’s a national day to raise awareness to practice safe cycling year round.

“We’re trying to encourage folks and let them know, ‘yeah, you can ride all year round,’ just dress properly, make sure you have your lights on and you can really get a nice workout in and get warm while you’re riding your bike,” said Laura Estandia, executive director of Bike Miami Valley.

The organization will host another “Bike to Work Day” this summer.

