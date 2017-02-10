Driver runs from OSP causing head-on crash on I-75

DAYTON (WDTN) — A man fled from a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit and an eventual head-on crash on I-75 on Friday morning.

A Trooper with the Ohio State Patrol tried to stop a pickup truck near North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The driver took off and the Trooper began a pursuit. OSP ended the chase minutes later when the pickup truck hit a car on Wagner Ford Road east of I-75.

Minutes later, someone called 911 saying there had been a head-on crash on I-75.

OSP responded to that scene and found the pickup truck from the earlier chase has gotten on I-75 northbound going the wrong way.

The truck hit a car head-on, before hitting a wall. The driver of the truck suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the car was not hurt.

OSP says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. According to OSP, the driver of the truck is likely to face multiple charges, including felony fleeing and alluding, OVI and crash-related charges for the hit and skip on Wagner Ford Road.

Troopers are still investigating the scene of the first crash on Wagner Ford, because the driver of the car that was hit ran away from the scene. OSP is working to identify the driver.

I-75 was closed during the investigation and clean-up of the head-on crash. All lanes have since reopened.

OSP is not releasing the name of the driver of the pickup truck yet.