Family: Man fatally shot by Ohio deputy was unarmed

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Crime Scene Tape

GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Relatives say a 26-year-old man wasn’t armed when he was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about the unwanted man at a northeast Ohio home.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson says Vincent Palma, of Geneva, charged at a deputy and ignored commands to stop before the Wednesday shooting. Johnson says the deputy tried to stop Palma with a stun gun and a baton and fired warning shots into the ground before shooting him.

One of Palma’s aunts, Sharon Regal, tells The Star-Beacon that Palma had a temper but didn’t have a gun or other weapon.

READ MORE: Man dies after shooting by deputy called to Ohio home

Johnson wouldn’t confirm whether Palma was armed or how many times he was shot, saying those questions will be answered once the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation finishes its review.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s