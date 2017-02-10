Flyers win thriller at Rhode Island 75-74

KINGSTON, R.I. (WDTN) – Xeyrius Williams hit a game-winning three-pointer with seven seconds in regulation as the Dayton Flyers rallied for a 75-74 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

Williams finished the night with 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field.

Kendall Pollard led Dayton with 17 points, while Charles Cooke added 13 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Davis scored 10 points and Scoochie Smith added seven points and seven rebounds.

The Flyers improved to 19-5 overall and 10-2 in the Atlantic 10.