Grand jury indicts Kettering stabbing suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County grand jury indicted the Kettering man accused of stabbing three of his family members.

Michael D’Amico, 46, was indicted on three counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping and three counts of domestic violence.

Kettering police said D’Amico attacked his two children and 72-year-old father inside their Kettering home in the 900 block of Lawnwood Avenue earlier this month. Officer told 2 NEWS the crime scene inside the home was extensive.

Police have not released a motive for the stabbing. The three victims are expected to be OK.

D’Amico is in Montgomery County Jail. He’s due in court again Feb. 14.

