Indiana woman receives 5 doses of Narcan after OD in McDonald’s parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana woman overdoses in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Police were called to the McDonald’s in the 1200 block of North Gettysburg Avenue for a reported overdose around 8:00 Thursday night.

According to a police report on the incident, when officers arrived paramedics were already on the scene and had Autumn Funk in the back of an ambulance.

Medics gave Funk five doses of Narcan before she was revived. Funk told officers she had injected one gel cap of heroin but would not say where she got the drug, other than from two men in a dark-colored SUV.

Police learned from Funk’s friends they drove to Dayton from Richmond, Indiana and bought $80 worth of heroin for the two men.

Funk was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

