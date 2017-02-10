Indiana woman receives 5 doses of Narcan after OD in McDonald’s parking lot

By Published: Updated:
1-a-1-eman-with-65-heroin-capsules-in-stomach-held-at-airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana woman overdoses in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Police were called to the McDonald’s in the 1200 block of North Gettysburg Avenue for a reported overdose around 8:00 Thursday night.

According to a police report on the incident, when officers arrived paramedics were already on the scene and had Autumn Funk in the back of an ambulance.

Medics gave Funk five doses of Narcan before she was revived. Funk told officers she had injected one gel cap of heroin but would not say where she got the drug, other than from two men in a dark-colored SUV.

Police learned from Funk’s friends they drove to Dayton from Richmond, Indiana and bought $80 worth of heroin for the two men.

Funk was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s