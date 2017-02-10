Last day to requests refunds from RTA

RTA buses begin running routes again after the end of a strike by the union. (WDTN Photo)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday is the last day to get your refund or exchange for RTA passes and fare impacted by the recent strike.

The refunds can be requested in person at Wright Stop Plaza or by mail if postmarked my February 10.

RTA says customers can take their passes or tickets to Wright Stop Plaza pass and token booth at 4 S. Main Street until 4:30 Friday.

If you mail your request, RTA asks that you include your pass as well as your name, address and phone number. RTA says to allow up to two weeks for processing and shipping.

Mail to the following address:

ATTENTION: ATU Strike Credit

Greater Dayton RTA

4 S. Main Street

Dayton, OH 45402

