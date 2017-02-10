Local businessman pleads guilty in Ponzi scheme

By Published: Updated:
Court-Gavel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local businessman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges related to a $70 million Ponzi scheme.

William Apostelos, 55, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conversion of funds from an employee benefit fund.

Prosecutors said Apostelos and his wife, Connie Coleman, defrauded nearly 500 victims during a Ponzi scheme that started in 2009 and lasted at least five years. Investors lost more than $20 million total. Apostelos received $70 million in investment funds.

According to court documents, instead of investing the money, the couple used it to pay for personal luxuries. The government seized two race horses, vehicles, jewelry, artwork and $650,000 in cash from the couple.

As part of his plea agreement, attorneys have recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s