Local businessman pleads guilty in Ponzi scheme

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local businessman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges related to a $70 million Ponzi scheme.

William Apostelos, 55, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conversion of funds from an employee benefit fund.

Prosecutors said Apostelos and his wife, Connie Coleman, defrauded nearly 500 victims during a Ponzi scheme that started in 2009 and lasted at least five years. Investors lost more than $20 million total. Apostelos received $70 million in investment funds.

According to court documents, instead of investing the money, the couple used it to pay for personal luxuries. The government seized two race horses, vehicles, jewelry, artwork and $650,000 in cash from the couple.

As part of his plea agreement, attorneys have recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.