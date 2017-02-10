Man responsible for deadly officer-involved shooting to be sentenced

DAYTON (WDTN) — The man responsible for a fatal police-involved shooting in Brookville will be sentenced on Friday.

Conrad Davis has already accepted a plea deal on involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and felonious assault on a peace officer charges.

The shootout happened at a Speedway gas station last October. According to court documents, Davis shot officer Henry Edds, who has since recovered.

During the shootout, officer Frank Graci fired shots, hitting Davis’ girlfriend three times. 31-year-old Ashley Sides was killed.

A Grand Jury has since cleared officers Graci and Edds, declining to indict them on charges related to that shooting.

Both officers remain on administrative leave.

Under conditions of his plea agreement, Davis will spend no less than 10 years and no more than 37 in prison. Once released, he’ll face five years of post-release supervision.