Man upset over taxes threatens to blow up building

By Published: Updated:
2-10-walter-enright

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a tax preparation business after a man threatened to blow up the building Thursday.

Police were called to Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in the 2900 block of Linden Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Thursday after a report of an agitated man.

The man was upset and disorderly, according to a police report on the incident, because of a perceived delay in receiving his tax refund. The man began yelling at employees inside the tax business, then went outside. He came back inside and continued to glare at the employees.

At some point, the man threatened to blow up the building.

When officers arrived, Walter Enright, 47 was still in the lobby. Officers placed him the back of a cruiser. Enright was later taken to the Montgomery County jail and booked on charges of aggravated menacing. Enright is being held on $5000 bond.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s