Man upset over taxes threatens to blow up building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a tax preparation business after a man threatened to blow up the building Thursday.

Police were called to Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in the 2900 block of Linden Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Thursday after a report of an agitated man.

The man was upset and disorderly, according to a police report on the incident, because of a perceived delay in receiving his tax refund. The man began yelling at employees inside the tax business, then went outside. He came back inside and continued to glare at the employees.

At some point, the man threatened to blow up the building.

When officers arrived, Walter Enright, 47 was still in the lobby. Officers placed him the back of a cruiser. Enright was later taken to the Montgomery County jail and booked on charges of aggravated menacing. Enright is being held on $5000 bond.