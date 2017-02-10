Missing Ohio State University student found dead

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
missing-osu-student-identified

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in Scioto Grove Metro Park as missing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

The 21-year-old’s body was found by a park-goer about 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Tokes appears to have died from gunshot wounds.

The University confirms that Tokes was a fourth-year student majoring in psychology.

She was last seen leaving her shift Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North, according to a missing persons report.

The Grove City Division of Police said officers located Tokes’ vehicle in Columbus.

There is no suspect information at the time.

Tokes’ family is from Maumee, according to the missing person’s report.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s