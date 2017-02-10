Missing Ohio State University student found dead

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in Scioto Grove Metro Park as missing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

The 21-year-old’s body was found by a park-goer about 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Tokes appears to have died from gunshot wounds.

The University confirms that Tokes was a fourth-year student majoring in psychology.

She was last seen leaving her shift Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North, according to a missing persons report.

The Grove City Division of Police said officers located Tokes’ vehicle in Columbus.

There is no suspect information at the time.

Tokes’ family is from Maumee, according to the missing person’s report.