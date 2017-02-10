Mother pleads guilty to charges she faked Amber Alert

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus mother accused of faking an Amber Alert so police would find her stolen car faster, pleaded guilty to charges, Thursday.

Jessica Pickett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor falsification charged.

Columbus Police say Pickett, 22, was warming up her car near Chittenden Ave. and North 4th Street, just east of Ohio State University, January 30. She called dispatchers to report her car was stolen with her 4-year-old daughter inside. Pickett says, “I want to report somebody stole my car. Ma’am he just stole my car.”

An Amber Alert was issued. Cell phones alarmed thanks to the emergency alert system. Citizens started calling dispatchers with tips and law enforcement officers across central Ohio searched for Fails.

As the search continued, Pickett’s car was found and a suspect was arrested, but there was no sign of little Janylia. One call cracked the case for missing Janylia. The caller explains to the dispatcher, “I am trying to call in about that Amber Alert. She is not missing. She is at her Aunt’s house.”

No sentencing date has been set for Pickett.

