Next Wright State president will face uncertain financial future

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State will hire its new president sooner than expected.

The Board of Trustees had planned to name a president in April, but tells 2 NEWS it now expects a decision sometime in February.

The three candidates wrapped up their campus visits this week. Whoever gets the job will manage the school through a financial crisis.

In 2016, Wright State over spent its budget by over 34 million dollars.

Holley Mapel, a sophomore at Wright State has met the final three candidates for Wright State President.

“I’ve definitely seen a diverse kind of focus from each three candidates. The first candidate (Dennis Shields) was very pro diversity, While the second candidate (Deborah Ford) was very student-centric, and as a student I really value that. The third candidate (Cheryl Schrader), she has shown that she has exceptional experience with research and innovation for an institution in the business side of things,” said Mapel.

The final candidate will take on the reigns of a university struggling to find financial success. Each candidate believes they have the experience to solve the problem.

Cheryl Schrader said, “What’s happening at Wright State University is not unlike what’s happening all around the country. I’m very experienced, I had the opportunity to be the Dean of Engineering at Boise State during the great recession.” Schrader added, “I had to be very innovative to find out how we could grow.”

Chancellor at Wisconsin-Parkside, Deborah Ford said, “All institutions have had finical issues that they have had to address I think the experience that I bring is that we have to collaborate with the campus community and work together to understand, first and foremost what the issues are.”

The first candidate to visit campus, Dennis Shields said of his past experience, “I’m very pleased that even in really tough budget times, we (Wisconsin-Platteville) managed a balanced budget and actually increased our reserves since I’ve been there, that’s been a heavy lift.”

Doug Fecher, the chairman of the presidential search committee, says the acceleration of the hiring period is not because of anything happening on campus.

Instead, Fecher said the committee was able to process all the candidates faster then they expected.

A special executive meeting has been called for February 13th and Fecher did not confirm if it’s related to the selection of a new president.

2 NEWS will share any updates from Mondays meeting.